- Fixed an issue where Ults were no longer respecting the Cooldown.
- This was an oversight of mine when working on an Base AI system upgrade.
- Fixed a potential issue with characters not attacking.
- I don't know if this will fix the issue completely, but there was a bug in the code that was checking if characters where standing around, the problem was that it never reset if they ever hit that state so if they did they perpetually kept retargetting.
- Fixed an issue with leveling up character in the steam client.
- The steamclient wasn't calling the levelup code. So you were getting XP but, it wasn't actually checking your level-up yet. There's no popup on Steam to let you know what you unlocked, but that'll come with the streamer levelup stuff.
Stream Arenas update for 10 April 2022
Bug Fixes
