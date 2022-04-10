 Skip to content

Mirror Spirits update for 10 April 2022

We Are Aware Of Connection Errors

Build 8531589

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are aware of connection errors. To fix these bugs, we'll be keeping game closed until April 11, 2022 02:00 PT.

