New Challenge Maps:
- Dash Ram to Glory - Only the Dash Ram ability as available. Kill 3 enemies to win.
- Firestorm - Endless Firestorms rage on the surface of Molten Core. Speed from safe zone to safe zone and avoid enemy fire to survive 3 minutes.
Storm events: All maps now have infrequent storm events (Snowstorm /Firestorm). All ships take damage while outside the safe zones.
Localization fixes and improvements
Super Sky Arena update for 10 April 2022
Brave the Storm - New Version 0.11 is now live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
