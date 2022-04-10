 Skip to content

Super Sky Arena update for 10 April 2022

Brave the Storm - New Version 0.11 is now live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Challenge Maps:

    • Dash Ram to Glory - Only the Dash Ram ability as available. Kill 3 enemies to win.
    • Firestorm - Endless Firestorms rage on the surface of Molten Core. Speed from safe zone to safe zone and avoid enemy fire to survive 3 minutes.

  • Storm events: All maps now have infrequent storm events (Snowstorm /Firestorm). All ships take damage while outside the safe zones.

  • Localization fixes and improvements

