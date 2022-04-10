Happy Mining Patchlog 0.2.2.0

Updates:
- If the left mouse button is held down it is automatically hit.
But clicking yourself is faster!
Fixes:
- Pickaxe damage now has an effect
- Texts/labels have been revised
- Recipe no longer disappears before the soup is finished cooking
- Inventory cannot be opened when a popup window is open
- Special crystals now have collision
- All sounds are now controlled by the menu
- Special stones and crystals save whether they have been mined.
This is taken when restarting the game
- You can no longer climb the rat
- The rat will keep buff after defeating it (no repeat limit)
Changed files in this update