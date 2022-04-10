 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 10 April 2022

Happy Mining Patchlog 0.2.2.0

Build 8531311

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • If the left mouse button is held down it is automatically hit.
    But clicking yourself is faster!

Fixes:

  • Pickaxe damage now has an effect
  • Texts/labels have been revised
  • Recipe no longer disappears before the soup is finished cooking
  • Inventory cannot be opened when a popup window is open
  • Special crystals now have collision
  • All sounds are now controlled by the menu
  • Special stones and crystals save whether they have been mined.
    This is taken when restarting the game
  • You can no longer climb the rat
  • The rat will keep buff after defeating it (no repeat limit)
