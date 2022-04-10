Update Notes - Minor Bug Fixes

The final level in Zombie Killer! has been edited so that it's no longer possible to accidentally softlock, and the occasional glitch of ending up off-track in Ghost Train has been fixed as well.
P.S. Fingers crossed, Mac port tomorrow!
Changed files in this update