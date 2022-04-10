 Skip to content

Baldwin's Bear update for 10 April 2022

Update Notes - Minor Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The final level in Zombie Killer! has been edited so that it's no longer possible to accidentally softlock, and the occasional glitch of ending up off-track in Ghost Train has been fixed as well.

P.S. Fingers crossed, Mac port tomorrow!

