Episode 1 WIDE Update

Big update to look and feel of entire episode 1!
Campaign mode: tweak pacing and level design, shotgun may now be obtained on level 3
Arcade mode: shotgun may now be given by rng god earlier than level 4
Special Rooms
- Special Room's voxel map may now spawn rotated making level more random
- Add new special rooms
- Remaster old rooms
Remaster room links:
- Room links / connections / doorways (however you want to call it) now have procedural size and offset, making levels more WIDE
- Links in outdoor maps now don't have silly link ceiling
- Add more variations of locked doors (size)
Outdoor map rooms now have correct wall size in relation to neighbors
Add procedural 'doors' to doorways to hide ugly room loading (and somehow help indicate maze direction?)
Tweak AI processing
Difficulty tweaks:
- "Arena" rooms have 1.5x base difficulty because they're more open by nature
- Enemy projectiles have more lifetime before de-spawning
- "Chaser" moves a little faster
- "Big B." will not attempt to shoot hurting and spawner projectile at same time (so less friendly fire)
Minor bugfixes / tweaks
- Fix dialog to pickup powerup not appearing when player opens treasure chest by hand
- Enemies spawned dynamically (during boss) autonomically free their slots, allowing boss to spawn more enemies again
- Enemies: fix walking animation not triggering when loosing line-of-sight to player
- Rename option "Legacy Campaign Generation" -> "Do not randomize campaign seed" to avoid confusion
- Update some wording in manual
Changed files in this update