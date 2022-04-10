1.7.3 Test version update

Changelog
-
Fix the problem of frequent flashback in the previous test version
-
Add the Explorer menu, you can switch the open Explorer window, and the File menu can display the right-click menu of the currently selected file
-
Optimized the window minimization icon, changed the previous window preview thumbnail to a static image to reduce resource consumption, optimized the problem that the minimized window is completely black after turning on HDR for individual systems (the previous version frequently flashed back because of HDR adaptation)
-
The dock display hidden mode is always displayed, including the full screen state and the bottom desktop display mode. The desktop display mode is not to embed the dock into the desktop, because there will be problems with the minimized animation after embedding.
-
Fix the problem that the WIN+number shortcut key fails after the taskbar is hidden in the previous version
-
Optimize the display delay problem of myfinder menu-window list when the vertical tab page is opened in edge
-
Adapt to the chrome browser PWA program
-
This update does not add any new features, mainly because I miscalculated my days and forgot that this week is the Qingming holiday and I went to work until Saturday, and yesterday I studied the menu of the resource manager for a day without any progress and wasted a day. The state is not very good recently, a little confused
This update does not add the custom menu bar and multi-screen display myfinder function, because the steam remittance has arrived, I have been running the bank almost every day this week, and the last test version has no time to test, so the problem is very serious. The testing time this week is also very long, so this version is relatively stable
next version update
- Add custom myfinder menu bar function
- myfinder multi-screen display at the same time and select a screen display
- Added airpods (pro) power display and bluetooth headset connection and disconnection functions
