Text & Bug Fixes (v.1.6.5)

General
- It is now always possible to reach all 3 elites on the map.
Bug Fixes
The below were hotfixes during the previous patch.
- A hero being kept alive by Crown of the Banshee will no longer be the target of healing effects from the Cleric, Druid, or Bloodmage, or the items Brain Sage and Maiden's Mirror.
- The map no longer disappears when progressing the Temporal Anomaly event dialogue very quickly.
- The Altar of Alchemy event will no longer try to sacrifice and duplicate the same item when there are already two copies.
- Text fixes.
Changed files in this update