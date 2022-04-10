 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Astronarch update for 10 April 2022

Text & Bug Fixes (v.1.6.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 8531017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • It is now always possible to reach all 3 elites on the map.

Bug Fixes
The below were hotfixes during the previous patch.

  • A hero being kept alive by Crown of the Banshee will no longer be the target of healing effects from the Cleric, Druid, or Bloodmage, or the items Brain Sage and Maiden's Mirror.
  • The map no longer disappears when progressing the Temporal Anomaly event dialogue very quickly.
  • The Altar of Alchemy event will no longer try to sacrifice and duplicate the same item when there are already two copies.
  • Text fixes.

Join us on the official Discord: https://discord.gg/5cBSPKk

Changed files in this update

Astronarch Content Depot 1234941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.