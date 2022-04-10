Bonus to weapon range depending on ship size

Version 0.55509189
🎯 [UI] The locations of other players and their warp gates when playing COOP is now presented below their portraits.
🎯 [UI] Ship bonus sensor range and bullet range (for larger ships) is now presented in the item tool tip.
🎯 [Misc] Items obtained from the gambler can now no longer be higher than the player level. The likelihood of rare items has been reduced.
🎯 [Misc] The aggro-range for low-level summons has been increased.
🎯 [Misc] Ships now get a default bonus to weapon range depending on their size.
🎯 [Misc] The damage boost in PvP game modes has been reduced to 2x (down from 4x).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error with cached events in the map when restarting a game session.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error with DPS calculations in the character information screen.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition related to adding bots in the PvP teams game mode.
