AI Roguelite update for 10 April 2022

4/9/2022

4/9/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Multiple save slots so new game won't overwrite your save anymore
  • Slightly faster image generation and we now have 3 options (fast, balanced, quality)
  • Allows other NPC's (other than the targeted NPC) to be affected by in-game events
  • Allows NPC's (not just targeted enemy) to be affected by combat events
  • Overhauled the debug screen. Hopefully it will be easier to resolve issues. Just click "copy to clipboard" at the bottom and paste in some sort of pastebin link, and link me to it for me to try to resolve your issue.
  • Your follower now has a chance of interrupting the enemy during combat.
  • Changed quest detection to be a little more lenient. Just ask "what's our next quest" or something like that.

Known issues: It seems a small subset of players can't do anything except visit a new location. I'm having trouble debugging this issue. If you run into this issue PLEASE make a post with a link to the debug info from clicking "copy to clipboard". Also, I am interested if the people running into this issue can't "forage" either (the forage button is the torch icon). Thanks!

