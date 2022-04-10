[Ver 0.1.04100] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed a bug in the achievement release
- Fixed text for companion conditions
- Fixed a bug in the Monster Book
- Fixed terrain that prevents entry
- Added operation sounds
- Fixed synthesis
- Fixed problem with neutral demons sitting on stairs
- Fixed key configurations
- Fixed crystal minimap display
- Fixes to skills
- Identification of monsters that are senshi
- Fixed display of power
- English translation added
Changed files in this update