Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 10 April 2022

[Ver 0.1.04100] Update Info

Build 8530371

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed a bug in the achievement release
  • Fixed text for companion conditions
  • Fixed a bug in the Monster Book
  • Fixed terrain that prevents entry
  • Added operation sounds
  • Fixed synthesis
  • Fixed problem with neutral demons sitting on stairs
  • Fixed key configurations
  • Fixed crystal minimap display
  • Fixes to skills
  • Identification of monsters that are senshi
  • Fixed display of power
  • English translation added
