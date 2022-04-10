 Skip to content

DOOM TOMB update for 10 April 2022

DOOM TOMB PATCH: ALPHA 0.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • The in game UI has had some visual improvements which should help with clarity and visibility.
  • Invisibility has felt quite weak with very narrow use cases. To help with this, Invisibility duration increased from 4 -> 5 seconds.
  • The previous patch added more obstacles to the bottom side of the map, and successfully created better gameplay on that side. To continue with this theme, the top side of the map has had obstacles added as well.
  • Networking adjustments which help reduce client side movement jitter.

What's next?

Join the community discord server linked on the store page to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!

