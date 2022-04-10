 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Keng's Little Universe update for 10 April 2022

Version 15.2022.4 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8530087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game 2:

  1. Optimize the algorithm of weapon attack.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.