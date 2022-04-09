 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 9 April 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.69

Build 8529782

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New bug fixing and quality of life features!

  • Fixed a value that was wrong when a player is launched and touch the ground (Instant Recovery)
  • Now you can press the Bottom Face Button Gamepad or Spacebar to struggle faster.
  • Adjusted the struggle strength
  • Items now have a circle that indicates it can be picked up, and added a fresnel effect in a certain range to better see the items in a darker environment.
  • Items have a strong throw velocity now. Also it gained a better angle if you lock on a target.
  • Fixed some issues with the Throw. Now it’s suppose to be more fluid
