New Build Patch #2
- Killer IC (such as the Samurai) will now turn aggressive and chase the player the moment they are hit with a program.
- Increased Samurai 'hit' distance.
- Player now slows significantly while executing a program.
- Added a material effect to IC when they take disruption damage.
- Added material effect to Hagan's Wall, Tattletale and Checkpoint IC when they are crashed.
- Contracts will now be removed from the journal as intended upon completion.
- Players should no longer fall through the floor when entering certain nodes. Some higher level node layouts were not generating the entrance properly, so the only thing there was the visual placeholder, but no physical mesh.
- When you hover over any of the software in your program library, it will now display the program script. This will help show you how to replicate some of the existing programs and will help you debug any programs you make.
- Oracle will no longer allow you to compile a program that does not end with a semi-colon. Failing to end the program with a semi-colon will cause a bug that can crash the entire game.
- Reworked the Analyzer subroutine to have a large AOE effect, with a visual effect that represents this.
