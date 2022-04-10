 Skip to content

Dolphin Swim update for 10 April 2022

Dolphin Swim 3rd Year Anniversary

Enjoy a unique Dolphin Swim Sea Gray color palette while playing this scientific game!

Dolphin Swim aligns your brain's focus with a creative zigzag game!
Playing Dolphin Swim every morning can get your brain ready to reach your dreams!
Your score is your brain's focus strength for the day. A strength above 100 isn't necessary.
Dolphin Swim can even be a stress test for some people.

Some Focus examples
Focus Speed 1: Attentive - 100 focus

Focus Speed 2
House Chores 20 - 25 focus
Homework 35 - 50 focus
Out of Bed 10 - 15 focus
Your Dreams 90 - 100 focus

Focus Speed 3
Reaction - 3 focus
Precision Timing Storage - 6 focus
Technique Discovery - 10 focus

New features added!
Speed Button added to control a casual experience.

You can play Dolphin Swim with a keyboard, mouse, or both!

Mouse
Left Click: Everything

Keyboard
D, S, Spacebar: Swim
Enter: Start, Restart
Q: Quality Toggle
W: Focus Speed
E: Sound Mute
R: Game Mode
T: Trophy (Extended Mode)
Y: Event (Extended Mode)
M: Music Mute
P: Pause (Original Mode)
Esc: Close


