v0.3.7 - Temple Dungeons

A complete overhaul to the starter dungeon, updates to the main quest line, and a big bucket of bug fixes.
Temples
Temples are a new dungeon type with all new art, updated music, and new enemies.
- The player now starts the game in a low-level temple and will have to reach the bottom floor before they can leave.
- Rebalanced stats for low level monsters, and added new enemies: Centipede, Vine Snake, and Null Defender.
- Null Defenders are the first creature in a new faction type. They defend temples and will attack all outsiders, including other monsters.
- Extended the capabilities of our map generation toolset to support new room and hallway layouts, which will also be used moving forward to enhance existing dungeons and add more variety. Only one temple currently exists in the world, which is the starter dungeon. In the following update we intend to introduce high level temples, which will be larger and contain new enemy types.
New Player Experience
Several other changes to improve the new player experience.
-
The player now starts the game with all of their gear equipped.
-
The world map will now always place a town and low level dungeon near the players starting location (the rest of the map remains purely random).
-
The starting town has a new NPC, Sagohai, who will get the player started on the main quest to collect the Ascension Fragments.
- Note - This quest is an limited version of our final plans for the main story line. Its primary purpose is to direct the player to dungeons, and provide a win condition.
-
The starting town now always has a quest to kill the Gremlin King.
-
Added new tutorial messages and tweaks to existing.
-
On reaching the bottom floor of the first dungeon, display helper text "Dungeon Completed. Press b to Escape".
Monster Inspection
Right-clicking a monster now gives a basic description.
Other Changes
- Added new music to treasure rooms.
- Added new music to Heat Caves.
- Extended length of starter dungeon music.
- Ghosts now move much slower.
- Removed knockback chance from Arcing Blade ability.
- Poison wounds now give poison resist. This should help fix unlucky situations where the player is poisoned many times, and is also a slight nerf to the Poison Cloud Nature Magic ability.
- Automatically add the Reload ability to hotbar when a crossbow is first equipped.
- Show location size in the overworld location box.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed harvested plants rendering on top of player or monster sprites.
- Fixed inventory filter reverting to "all" when saving or loading the game, or entering a new map zone.
- Fixed accuracy buff not working for Hunters Instinct ability.
- Fixed ammo recovery set to 50% instead of the intended 5% for Hunters Instinct ability.
- Fixed overcharged health appearing as a huge bar in the overworld.
- Fixed monsters intended to be spread evenly across a dungeon in some cases instead bunching up in one small area.
- Fixed Experienced Haggler ability giving worse instead of better sell prices.
- Fixed Chemical Instinct ability identifying cursed bile potions.
- Fixed spider nests spawning in invalid locations.
- Fixed ghosts preventing player from escaping.
- Fixed monsters attacking ghosts.
- Fixed items duplicating when identified.
- Fixed potions not stacking when identified.
- Fixed text being cut off in the recipe window when there is not enough room.
- Fixed move to attack not working when multiple entities are on the same tile.
