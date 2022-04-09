CASTLEKEEPING

Thanks for playing Castillo and sharing it with your friends! I want to briefly go over some of the larger updates. This does not include any of the bugfixes or other similar patches that have happened over the past few weeks.
KEYBINDS
You can now set custom keybinds and enable/disable features like toggle run and shift to walk.
ACHIEVEMENTS
You can now earn a few different achievements to show off. The current achievements are:
- VAMPIRE KILLER
Kill Dracula
- MAKING FRIENDS
Meet William
- NEW BEGINNINGS
Begin your journey
More achievements will be added soon.
CAMPAIGN MODIFIERS
Castillo Shattered Mirrors now includes campaign modifiers! This lets you try different ways to play the campaign.
MIRROR MODE
Play all the levels reversed from left to right!
HARDCORE MODE
Play the game with only a single life. If you die you lose all your save data.
RANDOM ENEMIES
Randomize all the enemies in the game for a new gameplay experience.
FLASHBACK MODE (beta)
Play the game with the gameplay and mechanics from the flashback mode. This is a set campaign that takes you through most of the levels in a linear fashion.
BOSS RUSH
Fight all of the games' bosses in order.
There are many more updates to come! Thanks again for playing!
