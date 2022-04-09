 Skip to content

CASTILLO - SHATTERED MIRRORS update for 9 April 2022

CASTLEKEEPING

Share · View all patches · Build 8529273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Castillo and sharing it with your friends! I want to briefly go over some of the larger updates. This does not include any of the bugfixes or other similar patches that have happened over the past few weeks.

  • KEYBINDS
    You can now set custom keybinds and enable/disable features like toggle run and shift to walk.

  • ACHIEVEMENTS
    You can now earn a few different achievements to show off. The current achievements are:

    • VAMPIRE KILLER
      Kill Dracula
    • MAKING FRIENDS
      Meet William
    • NEW BEGINNINGS
      Begin your journey

More achievements will be added soon.

  • CAMPAIGN MODIFIERS
    Castillo Shattered Mirrors now includes campaign modifiers! This lets you try different ways to play the campaign.

    • MIRROR MODE
      Play all the levels reversed from left to right!

    • HARDCORE MODE
      Play the game with only a single life. If you die you lose all your save data.

    • RANDOM ENEMIES
      Randomize all the enemies in the game for a new gameplay experience.

    • FLASHBACK MODE (beta)
      Play the game with the gameplay and mechanics from the flashback mode. This is a set campaign that takes you through most of the levels in a linear fashion.

    • BOSS RUSH
      Fight all of the games' bosses in order.

There are many more updates to come! Thanks again for playing!

