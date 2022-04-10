 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Simson Tuningwerkstatt 3D update for 10 April 2022

Update 2022 #TRABANT #601

Share · View all patches · Build 8529239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update content:

  • New vehicle Trabant 601
  • Apple Macbook M1 support

Changed files in this update

Simson Tuningwerkstatt 3D Depot 956241
  • Loading history…
Simson Tuningwerkstatt 3D DevComp Depot 956242
  • Loading history…
Simson Tuningwerkstatt 3D macOS DevComp Depot 956244
  • Loading history…
Simson Tuningwerkstatt 3D macOS Depot 956245
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.