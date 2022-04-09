 Skip to content

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 9 April 2022

V10.0.5 - Minor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8529091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains the following bug fixes and updates:

  • Career stats in the player popup are now listed by year in ascending order.
  • Added underline formatting to report links so it is clear what items will display a report.
  • Updated the auto scaler to improve formatting with some of the Play Ball Page dialog boxes when displayed on 4K resolution.
  • Fixed a bug with the player generation feature when generating pitchers.
  • Fixed a bug with the normalization algorithm that normalizes stats for players that do not meet the minimum PA or BF requirements.
  • Fixed a minor bug in the Bench Coach dialog.
  • Fixed an issue with a rare errant strikeout sound after replacing a pitcher.
  • Minor formatting improvements with drop down edit boxes.
  • Corrected a few play by play typos.

