V10.0.5 - Minor Patch

This update contains the following bug fixes and updates:
- Career stats in the player popup are now listed by year in ascending order.
- Added underline formatting to report links so it is clear what items will display a report.
- Updated the auto scaler to improve formatting with some of the Play Ball Page dialog boxes when displayed on 4K resolution.
- Fixed a bug with the player generation feature when generating pitchers.
- Fixed a bug with the normalization algorithm that normalizes stats for players that do not meet the minimum PA or BF requirements.
- Fixed a minor bug in the Bench Coach dialog.
- Fixed an issue with a rare errant strikeout sound after replacing a pitcher.
- Minor formatting improvements with drop down edit boxes.
- Corrected a few play by play typos.
Changed files in this update