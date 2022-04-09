 Skip to content

Dark Desire 1 update for 9 April 2022

Audio (sound and voices) for Ep1 and EP6 - Path = Pool Party 1 - Jeff and Amy

Game is still in development and looking to bring more audio, at least on the main story lines or where the hot action is.

