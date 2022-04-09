 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Star Witch update for 9 April 2022

Patch 2.9.8 4/9/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8528925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an error that may cause Black Rock Prison to not load.

Fixed an error that allowed people to cheat and re-gather the same treasure.

various minor performance improvements.

Removed Double items.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.