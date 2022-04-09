Patch 0.18.2

Fixes:
- Settings now only save when closing settings, instead of closing the Escape menu.
- Diplomacy popup appearing at top left of screen instead of at the mouse cursor.
- Item transfer popups were appearing behind the player's belt, allowing players to duplicate items by clicking on the item and then confirming the popup.
- A joining player taking 2nd last player's name, showing duplicate player names in the players window.
- The World Map's toggle Towns/People button wasn't making town buttons reappear after toggling back and forth.
Changed files in this update