Coronation update for 9 April 2022

Patch 0.18.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8528917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Settings now only save when closing settings, instead of closing the Escape menu.
  • Diplomacy popup appearing at top left of screen instead of at the mouse cursor.
  • Item transfer popups were appearing behind the player's belt, allowing players to duplicate items by clicking on the item and then confirming the popup.
  • A joining player taking 2nd last player's name, showing duplicate player names in the players window.
  • The World Map's toggle Towns/People button wasn't making town buttons reappear after toggling back and forth.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
