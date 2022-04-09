UPDATE 3.3.7 - COOP

Many fixes to Coop-Survival mode incl.:
- AI-player enemies are not revivable and do not revive other players anymore
- Correct pixel perfect size for enemies
- Stomp move does not affect other players anymore
- Homing arrows do not target other players anymore
Other fixes:
- Radius in which players are getting burned from fire/fire arrows lowered - to reduce players being on fire almost constantly
- Rapid-fire powerup arrows cannot hurt owner anymore
- Many more fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update