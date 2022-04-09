 Skip to content

Manic Archers update for 9 April 2022

UPDATE 3.3.7 - COOP

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Many fixes to Coop-Survival mode incl.:
  • AI-player enemies are not revivable and do not revive other players anymore
  • Correct pixel perfect size for enemies
  • Stomp move does not affect other players anymore
  • Homing arrows do not target other players anymore
Other fixes:
  • Radius in which players are getting burned from fire/fire arrows lowered - to reduce players being on fire almost constantly
  • Rapid-fire powerup arrows cannot hurt owner anymore
  • Many more fixes and improvements

