MetaFurniture - Cine Tracer v0.7.5.2

This update introduces the new Meta Furniture system that allows for automatic posing. Please watch the YouTube video tutorial to see how the system works.
Updates:
- When you "Grab" (Hotkey G) an object, it's original transform is saved. Basically when you Grab move, it won't reset the rotation every time.
- Certain lights were being loaded twice, that is now fixed.
- Department Menu has been reorganized and MetaFurniture "Furniture" category has been added.
- Hovering an object no longer highlights the object and plays a sound.
At the moment only the PC version has been updated to v0.7.5.2. The MacOS version is still on the previous version. I'm working on the MacOS version but running into some issues.
Cheers,
Matt
Changed files in this update