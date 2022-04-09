CharacterCcreator Update

Hey fellow pervs,

Today we launch the Character Creator update. Alongside some minor bug fixes, this update brings you the first part of a full, in-depth Character Creator.

With this update, you will be able to create new girls;

select different faces and edit them;

select different body shapes and edit them, and change hair, clothing, and shoes.

You can also edit the colors for eyes, skin, clothing, hair, and nails.

On top of this, we have added more clothing articles and 3 new girls: Zola, Fane, and Daphne.

In the next update, we will add more to the Character Creator system, specifically the option to select, edit or create new personalities for your girls. This will affect what toys they enjoy and when they enjoy them.

After that we will implement Steam Workshop which will allow you to share your creations with the community and also allow you to import creations of other players.

Of course, over the coming updates, we plan to add even more clothing articles, animations, and poses.

If you would like to support the development of the game, please take the time and leave a steam review, share our Twitter ( https://twitter.com/DreamBig_Games ) or follow us on RedIt ( https://www.reddit.com/user/dreambigames ).

Enjoy!