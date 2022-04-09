Reverted update 4.1.8 for the time being, as it seems it caused Downfall to crash on launch for some users. Sorry about that!
Downfall - A Slay the Spire Fan Expansion update for 9 April 2022
Crash Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in experimental branch