Downfall - A Slay the Spire Fan Expansion update for 9 April 2022

Crash Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8528687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Reverted update 4.1.8 for the time being, as it seems it caused Downfall to crash on launch for some users. Sorry about that!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 8528687
Depot 1865781
Depot 1865782
Depot 1865783
Depot 1865784
