6 Big Update

Greetings!
New stuff just arrived. Hope you enjoy it!
Check it out!
[Added]
-
Added three new areas with new events and encounters
-
Added new enemy witches to the new area and other new enemies
-
Added all main story quests to play in each area
-
Added the Catacombs, where you can check your already deceased companions and revive them.
-
added new storyline quests
-
added new enemies, abominations, skeletons, vampires, wicked men, new witches, etc.
-
unique new dangers and specific conditions for each new playable area
-
Added improved AI according to the difficulty settings
-
Added new sounds for quests completed and animations
-
Healer healing can now cast spells on allied units such as guards and others.
-
Greatly increase the difference between difficulty settings
-
Upon storage items on the rent storage, it will display graphically being filled
-
Fixed a bug where a loop would be created when an enemy died on a trap.
-
Fixed game would not finish when the last player character died on a trap.
-
Improved AI for melee characters and ranged characters
-
Improved AI according to difficulty
-
Descriptions of the abilities of characters for hire on the Inn
-
Balanced experience needed to level up characters
-
Some UI changes to the main menu on the town to be easier to access them
-
Fix a bug that would make the game stuck on the job, "Go on a patrol."
-
Balanced Inn rent bed/drink/ eat prices
-
Rent storage price update
-
Improved some background images
-
Fixed some typos and other minors issues
Stay safe!
Changed files in this update