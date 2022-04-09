 Skip to content

Paths & Danger update for 9 April 2022

#6 Big Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8528677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

New stuff just arrived. Hope you enjoy it!
Check it out!

[Added]

  • Added three new areas with new events and encounters

  • Added new enemy witches to the new area and other new enemies

  • Added all main story quests to play in each area

  • Added the Catacombs, where you can check your already deceased companions and revive them.

  • added new storyline quests

  • added new enemies, abominations, skeletons, vampires, wicked men, new witches, etc.

  • unique new dangers and specific conditions for each new playable area

  • Added improved AI according to the difficulty settings

  • Added new sounds for quests completed and animations

  • Healer healing can now cast spells on allied units such as guards and others.

  • Greatly increase the difference between difficulty settings

  • Upon storage items on the rent storage, it will display graphically being filled

  • Fixed a bug where a loop would be created when an enemy died on a trap.

  • Fixed game would not finish when the last player character died on a trap.

  • Improved AI for melee characters and ranged characters

  • Improved AI according to difficulty

  • Descriptions of the abilities of characters for hire on the Inn

  • Balanced experience needed to level up characters

  • Some UI changes to the main menu on the town to be easier to access them

  • Fix a bug that would make the game stuck on the job, "Go on a patrol."

  • Balanced Inn rent bed/drink/ eat prices

  • Rent storage price update

  • Improved some background images

  • Fixed some typos and other minors issues

Stay safe!

Changed files in this update

Paths and Danger Win Depot 1403991
