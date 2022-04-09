 Skip to content

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 9 April 2022

3.0.9 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8528628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've fixed an bug where summoning pluto would keep him in the party after battle on some conditions. This could cause gameplay problems especially in later sections.
-We've fixed a bug where Vita base could dissapear when completing the Vega System under certain conditions, breaking progression.

