-We've fixed an bug where summoning pluto would keep him in the party after battle on some conditions. This could cause gameplay problems especially in later sections.
-We've fixed a bug where Vita base could dissapear when completing the Vega System under certain conditions, breaking progression.
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 9 April 2022
3.0.9 Patch
