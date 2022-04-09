 Skip to content

xVASynth v2 update for 9 April 2022

v2.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8528538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted main app UI bounds for extra space
  • Added a 'Jitter' button to main app, to randomly wiggle all/selected letters/phonemes
  • Added pitch amplify multiplier (Amplify/Flatten) column to batch mode
  • Made the Amplify/Flatten, Raise/Lower buttons take bigger steps
  • Fix for the audio player sometimes having issues with the pitch/pacing - Pull request credit: ionite
  • Added setting+option to only highlight models above a specific version, in the voices list panel
  • Added more robust server killing, on app exit
  • Added arpabet-replace pre/post event for plugins
  • Added plugins ability to cache data into the context for across multiple executions
  • Added google drive link to asset files for Steam users, where assets files can't be published
  • Added persistance to window position on desktop
  • Added strict "" searching to ARPAbet menu
  • Added .lip and .fuz renaming, for if the plugin is used
  • Better UI scaling for the ARPAbet menu
  • Stopped trimming spaces from beginning/end of text sequence to allow space starts/ends
  • Fixed some plugin context data writing not being used by the app
  • Misc fixes and tweaks
  • Stopped spam from occasional ARPAbet dict re-loading
  • Fixed issue where changes in the ARPAbet dictionaries would break repeat synths
  • Made batch mode output paths default to using ./ prefix, if no drive letter is present
  • Fixed ellipses preventing ARPAbet replacements
  • 'Metal Gear Solid' game series support in the app - credit: HappyPenguin
  • 'YouTube', 'Bloodborne' series support
