- Adjusted main app UI bounds for extra space
- Added a 'Jitter' button to main app, to randomly wiggle all/selected letters/phonemes
- Added pitch amplify multiplier (Amplify/Flatten) column to batch mode
- Made the Amplify/Flatten, Raise/Lower buttons take bigger steps
- Fix for the audio player sometimes having issues with the pitch/pacing - Pull request credit: ionite
- Added setting+option to only highlight models above a specific version, in the voices list panel
- Added more robust server killing, on app exit
- Added arpabet-replace pre/post event for plugins
- Added plugins ability to cache data into the context for across multiple executions
- Added google drive link to asset files for Steam users, where assets files can't be published
- Added persistance to window position on desktop
- Added strict "" searching to ARPAbet menu
- Added .lip and .fuz renaming, for if the plugin is used
- Better UI scaling for the ARPAbet menu
- Stopped trimming spaces from beginning/end of text sequence to allow space starts/ends
- Fixed some plugin context data writing not being used by the app
- Misc fixes and tweaks
- Stopped spam from occasional ARPAbet dict re-loading
- Fixed issue where changes in the ARPAbet dictionaries would break repeat synths
- Made batch mode output paths default to using ./ prefix, if no drive letter is present
- Fixed ellipses preventing ARPAbet replacements
- 'Metal Gear Solid' game series support in the app - credit: HappyPenguin
- 'YouTube', 'Bloodborne' series support
xVASynth v2 update for 9 April 2022
v2.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
