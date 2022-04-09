 Skip to content

Stacklands update for 9 April 2022

Stacklands v1.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Aran here, I hope everyone's enjoying the Steam release! Here's the changelog for 1.0.6.

Changelog v1.0.6

General

  • Progress for cards is no longer being reset the moment you start dragging a card
  • Babies will now eat food before villagers
  • The Quests and Ideas window in the top-left can now be minimized
  • You can now buy Card Packs directly with Coin Chests
  • You can now retrain certain specialized villager types
  • Increased the maximum world size even more

Balancing

  • Increased the price of late-game Card packs
  • Babies and dogs now consume 1 food per moon
  • Swordsman now consume 3 food per moon
  • Increased time for baby to grow up
  • Slightly buffed Lumber Camp and Quarry
  • Nerfed the Market
  • Various combat balance changes

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where cards were in a different position after continuing a game
  • Fixed market recipe requiring a specific order

Have a great weekend!

