Stacklands v1.0.6

Hello! Aran here, I hope everyone's enjoying the Steam release! Here's the changelog for 1.0.6.
Changelog v1.0.6
General
- Progress for cards is no longer being reset the moment you start dragging a card
- Babies will now eat food before villagers
- The Quests and Ideas window in the top-left can now be minimized
- You can now buy Card Packs directly with Coin Chests
- You can now retrain certain specialized villager types
- Increased the maximum world size even more
Balancing
- Increased the price of late-game Card packs
- Babies and dogs now consume 1 food per moon
- Swordsman now consume 3 food per moon
- Increased time for baby to grow up
- Slightly buffed Lumber Camp and Quarry
- Nerfed the Market
- Various combat balance changes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where cards were in a different position after continuing a game
- Fixed market recipe requiring a specific order
Have a great weekend!
