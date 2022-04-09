Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.8

New features:
- Viewing equipment in the main items menu now shows the member comparison summary below.
- Holding left/right on the Buy/Sell confirm screen will now quickly increment/decrement the quantity.
- Holding left/right on the Growth Change screen will now quickly increment/decrement the level.
- You can now level down to zero in Growth Change facility, but you must be at least level 1 to confirm.
Balance changes:
- The minimum LP reward rate for defeating low level enemies has been increased from 60% to 80%.
- The maximum LP reward rate for defeating high level enemies has been increased from 130% to 140%.
- Swamp Kid LP reward increased from 100 to 200.
- Training Sword LP bonus increased from 50% to 100%.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed error using Copycat on certain monsters.
- Mimic's Copy ability no longer considers abilities used by the user.
- Implemented option to disable audio completely (last resort for troubleshooting if audio is causing problems; please see FAQ for details).
- Fixed a camera clipping issue in the Spawning Meadows.
- Fixed various typos.
Changed files in this update