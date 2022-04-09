 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crystal Project update for 9 April 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8528517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features:
  • Viewing equipment in the main items menu now shows the member comparison summary below.
  • Holding left/right on the Buy/Sell confirm screen will now quickly increment/decrement the quantity.
  • Holding left/right on the Growth Change screen will now quickly increment/decrement the level.
  • You can now level down to zero in Growth Change facility, but you must be at least level 1 to confirm.
Balance changes:
  • The minimum LP reward rate for defeating low level enemies has been increased from 60% to 80%.
  • The maximum LP reward rate for defeating high level enemies has been increased from 130% to 140%.
  • Swamp Kid LP reward increased from 100 to 200.
  • Training Sword LP bonus increased from 50% to 100%.
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed error using Copycat on certain monsters.
  • Mimic's Copy ability no longer considers abilities used by the user.
  • Implemented option to disable audio completely (last resort for troubleshooting if audio is causing problems; please see FAQ for details).
  • Fixed a camera clipping issue in the Spawning Meadows.
  • Fixed various typos.

Changed files in this update

Crystal Project Windows Depot 1637731
  • Loading history…
Crystal Project Linux Depot 1637732
  • Loading history…
Crystal Project MacOS Depot 1637733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.