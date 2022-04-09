 Skip to content

Hyperspace Dogfights update for 9 April 2022

Hyperspace Dogfights Version 1.215 (End-Tech)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Flexlight Bow charge damage buffed (6-->9)
  • Adjusted text colors for Quantum Augment effect to be better contrast with various possible backgrounds
  • Added a safeguard that makes combat chatter display a default [unintelligible] if it fails to load a chatter entry
  • Slightly optimized the way loot id is checked when picking up items
  • Lowered count requirements for death/games played unlocks
  • Space tether kinetic barrage wave count reduced (4-->3)
  • Space tether rocket phase now starts with higher fire rate but slows down over time
  • Space tether emp phasees: attack rate nerfed
  • Space tether segments are now valid homing targets (but are still immune to missile redirects)
  • Fixed situations in which opposing side space tether would not randomize it's attack phase correctly (?)
  • Fixed stray pixels on a shore rock sprite
  • Fixed a Mil-grade Cornucopia not unlocking correctly (?)
  • Fixed Shield Overcharger requiring 10 times more max shield to unlock than advertised
  • Fixed some item related unlocks requiring another item to be picked up in order to trigger
  • Fixed uranium armor self damage resetting coolness
  • Fixed missing description for Mirror Sphere active
  • Fixed a missing entry on wave advance chatter
  • Fixed boss rush not disabling endless mode correctly on specific run conditions
  • Fixed some typos

Changed files in this update

Hyperspace Dogfights Linux Depot 842171
