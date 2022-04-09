Happy Mining Patchlog 0.2.1.0

Updates:
- The Stone quantity is now also displayed visually (behind the stone sale)
- Rat has new spawn area
Fixes:
- Better world lighting
- The range of the pickaxe has been increased
- The climbing system has been adjusted in the city
- Labels have been revised
- Fixed display of worker count
- Trader Marc: The gold is also deducted when you buy it
- The music is no longer duplicated by the main menu
- Improved stones are now saved
- You can now talk to the old man
