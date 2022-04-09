 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 9 April 2022

Happy Mining Patchlog 0.2.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8528470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • The Stone quantity is now also displayed visually (behind the stone sale)
  • Rat has new spawn area

Fixes:

  • Better world lighting
  • The range of the pickaxe has been increased
  • The climbing system has been adjusted in the city
  • Labels have been revised
  • Fixed display of worker count
  • Trader Marc: The gold is also deducted when you buy it
  • The music is no longer duplicated by the main menu
  • Improved stones are now saved
  • You can now talk to the old man
