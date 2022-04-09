 Skip to content

Gorilla Tag update for 9 April 2022

April Cosmetics!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's some new cosmetics in the store! Better stock up on rain gear, it looks like it could start raining in the near future!

