There's some new cosmetics in the store! Better stock up on rain gear, it looks like it could start raining in the near future!
Gorilla Tag update for 9 April 2022
April Cosmetics!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
There's some new cosmetics in the store! Better stock up on rain gear, it looks like it could start raining in the near future!
Changed files in this update