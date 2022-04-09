Version 0.3 Patch Notes

Version 0.3: AI takes over!
AI Opponents
Any slot that isn't filled with now be filled with AI opponents, an option to disable this will be added in the future.
This means you can now play the game by yourself as intended.
Additional Changes
- Idle checker now only requires you to select an input. You can unselect it if you want and the game will count you as being active.
- The default player name is now blank meaning if the names fail to load you'll see nothing above the player head.
- When creating a lobby you can hover over an option to see what it does.
- If the host leaves they will be warned they are the host in the leave message.
- Player cards have been added to the main menu. You'll be able to see your steam name, icon and money. (If this fails to show you may not be connected to steam)
The following bugs have been fixed (Hopefully):
- Music in game now loops correctly.
- Pressing Esc in the options now saves your settings.
For more information about how to report a bug, please check out here: https://battleofthe4towers.wordpress.com/bug-reporting/
