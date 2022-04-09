Patch notes for Beta 1.1.16 (Unstable branch)

Click here to see how to join the Unstable branch.
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.16
Changes
- Employee notification will now select and move to employee when clicking, instead of opening detail window, when there is only one
- Nerfed hosting deals a bit
- Added support for spawning notifications from background threads
- Added hint about spacing out component printer output to avoid excessive recycling
Fixes
- Fixed grass not refreshing when undoing destroying path
- Fixed bug with watch in new game menu when changing personality after enabling watch trait
- Fixed traits filters for HR not being copied over when copying team
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.15
Unity made some undocumented changes in 2018 that broke crash reporting. Not sure if it's ever going to work in Linux or OSX again
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.14
Changes
- Employees with the private office demand will now wait around for their assigned computer, in case it's broken or being fixed by an IT supporter
- Added date for next phase change for active projects in project management window
- Style picked in style picker panel is now applied to furniture placed from inventory
- Added fallback toggle in furniture editor in case the mod is not available on target PC
- Added label to main menu when new version is available
Fixes
- Fixed company sign no longer showing up
- Fixed a bunch of bugs relating to the wall dragging tool and undoing
- Fixed not being able to close wage negotiation window if player rejected poach deal with only employee left in negotiation
- Fixed bug where duplicating room could cause doors and windows to be improperly attached to wall
- Table grouping is now recalculated on load to fix any corruption
Changed depots in dev branch