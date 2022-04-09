 Skip to content

Knights of the Chalice 2 update for 9 April 2022

Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.31

Share · View all patches · Build 8528104

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I managed to fix quite a few bugs in the last few days by having the computer fight against itself many times in the goblin-arena battle and in the final battle.

  • Fixed a source of crashes in combat when the AI selects an opponent.
  • Fixed a source of crash when the player uses a scroll or spell-like ability after having triggered someone's ready versus spell status.
  • Fixed a source of crash when leaving a game while combat is taking place and then opening the Module Editor.
  • Fixed the pathfinding of large creatures. In certain circumstances (the goblin-arena battle) they were crossing dangerous squares needlessly.
  • Tweaked a few AI settings in the goblin-arena battle.
  • The AI will now use the Coup de Grace action much more often when it's possible to do so.
  • Improved the AI when a spellcaster is running out of spell slots or psionic power points.
  • Improved the AI when the enemy is very far.
  • Added the missing Help Entry for Break Enchantment Check.
  • When someone's casting is disrupted due to a condition such as Prone (applied through a Ready Versus Spell action), any 'Damaged While Casting' condition on the caster will be removed.
  • Casters who received the Quicksand condition through a Ready Versus Spell action will now lose their spell.
  • When a character is knocked out during any out-of-combat situation (and not killed), he or she will recover immediately with 1 Hit Point.
  • Fixed a bug with the AI using the Curing domain power spell-like ability on allies who aren't wounded or blinded.
  • In the Tutorial Module, when you visit the merchants for the first time, your Quest Journal will be updated to let you know what the party needs to do next.
  • In the Tutorial Module, added some text providing extra advice before the battle against the thugs who attack you while you're climbing the stairs.
  • Fixed a bug when launching a Charge using the combat-actions menu on the left side of the screen.
  • Fixed a bug when using the Counterspell option using the combat-actions menu.
  • In the modifier-list help for concentration checks, changed "Caster level + 3" to "Caster level + 3 from Difficulty Options".
  • Reworked the dungeon map of the Tutorial Module to prevent Filanthir from flying to inaccessible areas while combat is taking place.
  • Improved the Help Entry about Game Options.
  • Fixed problems with the difficulty settings. Changes made by changing the main difficulty level while playing will now be saved correctly.
  • Fixed all of the Robes of Defence. They now correctly provide a bonus to Armour Class between +4 and +8.
  • Fixed the reduced-difficulty negative levels on Smurgan in the Tutorial Module (Smurgan has only 3 HD so I've reduced his negative levels from 3 to 2).
  • Fixed a text error at the end of the Combat Manoeuvres recap in the Tutorial Module.

Thank you, Valiant Heroes of the Realm! Enjoy!! ^_^

