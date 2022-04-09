Update notes 09/04/2022

We have gotten quite an amount of new users during Simfest: Hobby Edition lately. Thanks to you for joining our community!
So we have prepared another update for all our loyal players:
- You can now recolor your fish! Recoloring works by replacing up to six colors of your fish with other colors.
For each source color to be replaced, you can define a tolerance, stating what "distance" from the source color is allowed to be replaced.
If you know our previous mobile games, this new recoloring scheme is much more flexible than it was.
Please allow for some time to get used to the recoloring functionality though -- you will soon be able to create colorful fish of your liking!
And it gets even better, as you can obviously recolor your crossbreeds as well.
Please note that recoloring takes place on individual creatures, not species.
- There are five new species: Clown Loach, Bluefin Noto, Jack Dempsey, Sunshine Fish, and Powderblue Surgeon. At least those players that suggested these species hopefully recognize that we really note down (nearly all) user input on huge lists (and work on these lists).
Additionally, there is another algae for deco/gravel covering.
- You can now copy a fish in your tank -- copying was not really required until now, as you could simple drag a fish to your tank. Having the recoloring feature now, copying is useful to easily duplicate your colorful creations.
- We have added some COMPLETELY OPTIONAL checklists to the Help screen, covering the most important "in-game" concepts.
If you simply scape your tanks, these checklists should fulfil themselves. If you then take a look at the checklists, you might recognize that there is some in-game concept you have not explored yet.
We have mapped the checklists to Steam Achievements, so each checklist you fulfilled corresponds to an achievement.
Please forgive us that we have not put work into determining what parts of the checklist have already been fulfilled by you before this update. So each point in a list is INITIALLY UNCHECKED after this update, even if you have already scaped beautiful tanks!
- As usual, smaller bugs have been fixed as well.
