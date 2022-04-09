0.5.8 is releasing next week. A release candidate is now available to test the new release early. It can be accessed by switching to the "beta" branch for Thrive in the game properties on Steam. Feel free to provide feedback about any new issues you experience with the new version and we'll try to fix as many problems before 0.5.8 is released as possible.
Thrive update for 9 April 2022
0.5.8 Release Candidate now available
