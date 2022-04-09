 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Thrive update for 9 April 2022

0.5.8 Release Candidate now available

Share · View all patches · Build 8528014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.5.8 is releasing next week. A release candidate is now available to test the new release early. It can be accessed by switching to the "beta" branch for Thrive in the game properties on Steam. Feel free to provide feedback about any new issues you experience with the new version and we'll try to fix as many problems before 0.5.8 is released as possible.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8528014
Thrive Windows Content Depot 1779203
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.