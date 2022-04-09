 Skip to content

Game Master Plus update for 9 April 2022

Patch 2.2.3

Patch 2.2.3 · Build 8527992 · Last edited 9 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Using enemy skill cards no longer restores MP.
  • Gloomers: Adjusted the stats.
  • Seraphims: Now use Holy Shot instead of Trine.
  • Ruin: Now deals 15 damage (down from 45), or 30 damage (down from 90) if the target is stunned.
  • Grave of Thorns: Can't hit critically anymore.
  • Absolute: Now has a 50% chance to stun instead of a 25% chance to kill instantly.
  • Dragon's Breath: Now halves DEF instead of doubling it. Now costs 8 MP (up from 5). This is now the only skill that actually costs more than 8.
  • Battles backgrounds are now darkened.
  • Kalra Catacomb: Fixed the antique lore book animation.
  • Added an NPC in a later area who sells enemy cards.
  • Added some minor content here and there.
  • Made a lot of minor optimisations and fixes.

