- Using enemy skill cards no longer restores MP.
- Gloomers: Adjusted the stats.
- Seraphims: Now use Holy Shot instead of Trine.
- Ruin: Now deals 15 damage (down from 45), or 30 damage (down from 90) if the target is stunned.
- Grave of Thorns: Can't hit critically anymore.
- Absolute: Now has a 50% chance to stun instead of a 25% chance to kill instantly.
- Dragon's Breath: Now halves DEF instead of doubling it. Now costs 8 MP (up from 5). This is now the only skill that actually costs more than 8.
- Battles backgrounds are now darkened.
- Kalra Catacomb: Fixed the antique lore book animation.
- Added an NPC in a later area who sells enemy cards.
- Added some minor content here and there.
- Made a lot of minor optimisations and fixes.
Game Master Plus update for 9 April 2022
Patch 2.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game Master Plus Windows Depot 950891
- Loading history…
Game Master Plus Mac OS X Depot 950892
- Loading history…
Game Master Plus Linux Depot 950893
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update