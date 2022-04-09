2022.4.9 Game Update

New features:
Added Invert mouse Y axis setting
Added health bar prompt for zombie bosses
Added melee auto-tracking zombies
Added that the crosshair will turn red after a zombie is killed, indicating that the zombie is dead
Added language switching function, currently only supports Chinese and English switching
Added effect sound volume adjustment options
Added application settings button after settings
Added gratitude list
Adjustment part:
Adjusted the lighting method of the flashlight (refer to days gone)
Adjusted the left button to be a melee attack when not aiming, and will fire bullets after aiming (refer to days gone)
Pick up the key and change it to E on the keyboard
The left and right switching buttons of the viewing angle are changed to the X of the keyboard
Adjusted the style of the crosshair, removed the one-point crosshair when aiming, changed it to not aiming without a crosshair, and having a crosshair after aiming
Adjusted the layout of the settings interface and categorized the settings
All setting functions have been reworked, which is more convenient for expansion and modification
FPS display UI rework
Adjusted the position of the keyboard guide, the changes were placed in the settings interface, and the function of the tab key was removed
Use Unreal Engine's localization features to make your game's language easy to translate and modify
Fix BUG:
Attempted to fix the bug that the zombie boss of the old lane map would get stuck
Fixed the bug that the bullet was swallowed by melee interruption during reloading
This is all the content of this update. Thank you for your play and suggestions. I hope this game will get better and better!
