死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 9 April 2022

2022.4.9 Game Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Added Invert mouse Y axis setting

  • Added health bar prompt for zombie bosses

  • Added melee auto-tracking zombies

  • Added that the crosshair will turn red after a zombie is killed, indicating that the zombie is dead

  • Added language switching function, currently only supports Chinese and English switching

  • Added effect sound volume adjustment options

  • Added application settings button after settings

  • Added gratitude list

Adjustment part:

  • Adjusted the lighting method of the flashlight (refer to days gone)

  • Adjusted the left button to be a melee attack when not aiming, and will fire bullets after aiming (refer to days gone)

  • Pick up the key and change it to E on the keyboard

  • The left and right switching buttons of the viewing angle are changed to the X of the keyboard

  • Adjusted the style of the crosshair, removed the one-point crosshair when aiming, changed it to not aiming without a crosshair, and having a crosshair after aiming

  • Adjusted the layout of the settings interface and categorized the settings

  • All setting functions have been reworked, which is more convenient for expansion and modification

  • FPS display UI rework

  • Adjusted the position of the keyboard guide, the changes were placed in the settings interface, and the function of the tab key was removed

  • Use Unreal Engine's localization features to make your game's language easy to translate and modify

Fix BUG:

  • Attempted to fix the bug that the zombie boss of the old lane map would get stuck

  • Fixed the bug that the bullet was swallowed by melee interruption during reloading

This is all the content of this update. Thank you for your play and suggestions. I hope this game will get better and better!

