[1.03.06] Freighter related problems fixed, Greatsword attack adjustment

Bug Fix
Optimized the problem that the pushable boxes are not obvious in the game
Fixed the color of the light on the second floor of the bar and the floating chairs on the ground floor
Fixed the problem that Melissa's combat light was too dark
Modified the collision problem in some scenes
Fixed the collision problem of boxes in A area of underground base
Fixed the camera switching bug in the port area
Fixed the problem of missing avatars in some timelines
Fixed the problem of infinite crab enemies in the crab boss battle in the underground waterway A area
Fixed the display problem of the computer in Research Base
Fixed some pictures display problems
Fixed the bug that the character will stuck in the air while holding down the big sword and shooting at the same time
Fixed the bug that the box will disappear
Optimization
Accelerated the attack speed of the main character's big sword
Adjusted the damage caused by the big sword attack
Speeded up the jumping speed of the character when climbing
Optimized the some languages' line break problem
Optimized the actions of climbing
Optimized the fireball mechanism of the cargo ship
Optimized the problem of enemies piling up on the cargo ship
Optimized the guidance of the cargo ship
Optimized the guidance of the central intelligence base mission
Optimized the damage value of the main character's QTE
Optimized the boss battle scenes of the Research Base
