ANNO:Mutationem update for 9 April 2022

[1.03.06] Freighter related problems fixed, Greatsword attack adjustment

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fix

  1. Optimized the problem that the pushable boxes are not obvious in the game

  2. Fixed the color of the light on the second floor of the bar and the floating chairs on the ground floor

  3. Fixed the problem that Melissa's combat light was too dark

  4. Modified the collision problem in some scenes

  5. Fixed the collision problem of boxes in A area of underground base

  6. Fixed the camera switching bug in the port area

  7. Fixed the problem of missing avatars in some timelines

  8. Fixed the problem of infinite crab enemies in the crab boss battle in the underground waterway A area

  9. Fixed the display problem of the computer in Research Base

  10. Fixed some pictures display problems

  11. Fixed the bug that the character will stuck in the air while holding down the big sword and shooting at the same time

  12. Fixed the bug that the box will disappear

Optimization

  1. Accelerated the attack speed of the main character's big sword

  2. Adjusted the damage caused by the big sword attack

  3. Speeded up the jumping speed of the character when climbing

  4. Optimized the some languages' line break problem

  5. Optimized the actions of climbing

  6. Optimized the fireball mechanism of the cargo ship

  7. Optimized the problem of enemies piling up on the cargo ship

  8. Optimized the guidance of the cargo ship

  9. Optimized the guidance of the central intelligence base mission

  10. Optimized the damage value of the main character's QTE

  11. Optimized the boss battle scenes of the Research Base

