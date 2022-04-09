 Skip to content

ボクロボ ~Boxed Cell Robot Armies~ Playtest update for 9 April 2022

playtest_220409_00 リリース！

Build 8527884 · Last edited by Wendy

更新内容

  • リワード画面でステージ名が次のステージのものとなるバグを修正
  • キャンプ画面でカードにカーソルを合わせた時にステータスを簡易表示
  • ステータスの項目にマウスフォーカス時にサウンドを追加
