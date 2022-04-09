- Updated the Unity Engine and several packages
- Improved visual fidelity
- Postprocessing now raises exposure and lowers contrast and saturation at night, for more visibility and a cool night-time effect.
- Building and pause should now finally interact properly (i.e. stay paused. Yes, that sounds so simple, but actually wasn't)
- Assign and demolish buttons should now show availability properly
- Some small bugfixes
Black Forest update for 9 April 2022
Engine Update and Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
