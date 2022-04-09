 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 9 April 2022

Engine Update and Bugfixes

Build 8527619

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the Unity Engine and several packages
  • Improved visual fidelity
  • Postprocessing now raises exposure and lowers contrast and saturation at night, for more visibility and a cool night-time effect.
  • Building and pause should now finally interact properly (i.e. stay paused. Yes, that sounds so simple, but actually wasn't)
  • Assign and demolish buttons should now show availability properly
  • Some small bugfixes

