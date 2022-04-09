UPDATE 1.04

Greetings adventurers,
This update replaces the green info signs in-game with visual alternatives and fixes some sound issues.
FEATURES
- Steam Cloud save was implemented
VISUALS
- Improved visualization for unchanged loot items
- Backpack full visualization shown in inventory
- Monster search/idle visualization with question mark over heads
- Guard action visualization with guard symbol over head
- Icon added to inventory to indicate missing magician perk
- Icon added to inventory to indicate no spells
SOUND
- added sound effect for unchanged loot items
- added sound effect for backpack full
- reduced clumped sounds for tiles
- reduced clumped sounds for spinning the wheel
- reduced clumped sounds for dice roll
BUGIXES
- fixed an issue with perk page change when a perk was selected
Good luck and safe travels! Keep in mind, death is not ultimate...
- Jinxi Games
