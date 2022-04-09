 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dungeon Crawler update for 9 April 2022

UPDATE 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 8527480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings adventurers,

This update replaces the green info signs in-game with visual alternatives and fixes some sound issues.

FEATURES

  • Steam Cloud save was implemented

VISUALS

  • Improved visualization for unchanged loot items
  • Backpack full visualization shown in inventory
  • Monster search/idle visualization with question mark over heads
  • Guard action visualization with guard symbol over head
  • Icon added to inventory to indicate missing magician perk
  • Icon added to inventory to indicate no spells

SOUND

  • added sound effect for unchanged loot items
  • added sound effect for backpack full
  • reduced clumped sounds for tiles
  • reduced clumped sounds for spinning the wheel
  • reduced clumped sounds for dice roll

BUGIXES

  • fixed an issue with perk page change when a perk was selected

Good luck and safe travels! Keep in mind, death is not ultimate...

  • Jinxi Games
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.