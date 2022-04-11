Update on April 11th

update content
Due to player feedback that the level is too difficult, the rhythm of the game is affected. So the one-click unlock function has been added, and now you can freely choose to play the level or skip the level.
Press "2" and "5" above the letter area of the keyboard at the same time on the level selection interface to temporarily unlock the level.
