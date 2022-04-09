 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Star Witch update for 9 April 2022

Update 2.9.7 4/8/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8527300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Replaced health numbers with progress bars.

All Bosses now have Health bars.

Witch and Witches men have improved AI and can aim better.

Fixed a minor issue with Gideon AI.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.