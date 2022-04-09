Update 2.9.7 4/8/2022

Replaced health numbers with progress bars.
All Bosses now have Health bars.
Witch and Witches men have improved AI and can aim better.
Fixed a minor issue with Gideon AI.
Changed files in this update