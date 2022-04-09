April 09 Patch Update

- Fixed a few Cody skill unlock issues and simplified unlock requirements of a few skills. In short – things “work gooder” with Cody’s skill system.
- Fixed some bugs on the poisoned vine. But sorry, it’s still poison. Don’t eat it.
- Fixed an issue where some symptoms were not correctly cured after using the correct medicines. (Don’t use WebMD in the zombie apocalypse.)
- Fixed an issue where you could miss an attack on enemies that are lying on the ground. Beat those undead all you want, now!
- Polished the animations for Anling attacking with her bare hands. She’s no Rocky Balboa, but her form should be much better now.
- Fixed an issue where the map UI would stack.
UNDYING update for 9 April 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
