UNDYING update for 9 April 2022

April 09 Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8527234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a few Cody skill unlock issues and simplified unlock requirements of a few skills. In short – things “work gooder” with Cody’s skill system.
  2. Fixed some bugs on the poisoned vine. But sorry, it’s still poison. Don’t eat it.
  3. Fixed an issue where some symptoms were not correctly cured after using the correct medicines. (Don’t use WebMD in the zombie apocalypse.)
  4. Fixed an issue where you could miss an attack on enemies that are lying on the ground. Beat those undead all you want, now!
  5. Polished the animations for Anling attacking with her bare hands. She’s no Rocky Balboa, but her form should be much better now.
  6. Fixed an issue where the map UI would stack.

