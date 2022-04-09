Changed the specifications of the technique as a whole
Temperament specifications changed overall
Changed the specifications for dressing up
Changed the specifications of playback rate and some state changes
Changed overdrive specifications
Change translation system
Fixed some UI
Change some fonts
Fixed some standing pictures
Adjusted the status of some children
Strengthen some productions
Changed the name and description of some tools
Fixed some bugs
Many other minor corrections
東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 9 April 2022
Ver0.60
